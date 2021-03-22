Honesty hour. Orlando Bloom admitted he and fiancée Katy Perry don’t have “enough” sex since welcoming daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

When asked by The Guardian in an interview published on March 20, “How often do you have sex?” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 44, responded, “Not enough — we just had a baby, though.”

Courtesy Katy Perry/Instagram

That being said, it seems he and Katy, 36, are on the same page with parenthood and their priorities. The Carnival Row actor opened up more about life with a newborn while speaking with the Sunday Times on March 21. The U.K. native also shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“It’s amazing to be a father again,” the Lord of the Rings star gushed. “There’s less anxiety this time and more presence. I’m a Capricorn, so I crave routine. Fortunately, my partner is really into that, too.”

Katy is also in baby bliss with their sweet girl and gave an update on Daisy in December 2020. “Daisy is doing great, thank you so much for all of your love and your prayers. She is the light of my life. She’s my angel and my heart is full,” the American Idol judge said during an Instagram Live at the time.

Daisy is 7 months old, and an insider previously told Life & Style that “Orlando is super hands-on” as a father. Meanwhile, Katy was “adapting well” and “enjoying every minute of being a new mom,” the insider said at the time, adding, “She hasn’t had much sleep and is pretty tired but knows it’s part of the process.”

That being said, Katy never shies away from praising her supportive man. She talked about how amazing he is while wishing him a happy birthday in January.

“Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove [and] a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see,” the “I Kissed a Girl” singer wrote. “Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out. So glad my moon found its sun. Love you whole world, doe.”

Now that Orlando and Katy are crushing parenting, hopefully, they can get some alone time!