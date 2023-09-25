Travis Kelce seemingly wore a 1989-inspired denim outfit while leaving the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears game with Taylor Swift amid rumors that the pair are dating.

Ahead of his game on Sunday, September 24, Travis, 33, made a bold fashion choice when he sported a denim jacket and matching pants set from Kid Super Studios called “1989 Bedroom Painting Set.”

The outfit was likely a nod to Taylor, 33, who debuted her album 1989 in 2014 and is set to release its rerecording, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), on Friday, October 27.

Shortly after photos of Travis’ outfit went viral, Kid Super took to Twitter to reveal that outfit was originally called “Bedroom Painting.” However, they added “1989” to the name because he was seen wearing it with Taylor.

Travis wore the outfit both before and after the game, which Taylor attended amid their rumored romance. The “Love Story” singer was spotted in Travis’ box at Arrowhead Stadium’s GEHA Field and stood with the athlete’s mom, Donna Kelce, as they cheered.

Following the Chiefs victory against the Bears, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together and he drove her to dinner.

While neither Taylor nor Travis have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, her appearance at the game seemingly confirms that they’re an item.

Speculation that they were “hanging out” began in early September after Travis failed to give the “Cruel Summer” singer his number when he attended her Eras tour concerts in July. During the July 26 episode of his “New Heights Show” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis explained that he wanted to give Taylor a bracelet with his phone number on it.

“I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis joked at the time.

Despite not being able to give her his number, Travis seemingly made contact with Taylor when a source told Page Six on September 12 that they spent time in New York City together weeks earlier. Meanwhile, another source told Entertainment Tonight that the two were spending time together but were not officially a couple.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Just two days before the game, Travis revealed that he and Taylor were in touch when he made a sly comment about her during the Thursday, September 21, episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he stated. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Travis also reacted to the “traction” the dating rumors got after Jason, 35, publicly commented on the speculation. The Philadelphia Eagles player first shared insight about the romance during an interview on September 14 and said he didn’t “really know” what was happening in his brother’s love life, though said Travis was “having fun.” One week later, Jason admitted he thought the rumors were “100 percent true” during an appearance on the WIP Morning Show.

“No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides — [saying] he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that,” Travis said on “The Pat McAfee Show,” adding that Jason was “having a whole lot of fun.”