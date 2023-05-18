If there’s one reality star who is honest about every aspect of her life, it’s Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay. Not only does she show the not-so-glamorous parts of her life on the drama-filled Bravo show for the past 10 seasons, but she’s also open about her changing looks and has admitted to getting cosmetic enhancements.

The California native revealed she “consistently” got Botox before the 2013 premiere of Vanderpump Rules during a December 2016 interview alongside former costars Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor.

“I can’t stand having forehead wrinkles on camera. It drives me insane. I’ve had Botox since before season ​1,” Scheana told People at the time, noting that she got Botox injections every three months. “So, people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s gotten so much work done.’ I’ve had this literally since I was 25 years old. Consistently, because I don’t like my face to move — only when I smile.”

Although the “Good As Gold” singer has admitted to getting Botox and filler on separate occasions, she still gets flooded with criticism that she’s gone under the knife. Scheana shared her frustration about being accused of getting a “chin implant, nose and boob job” during a 2019 appearance on the “Off the Vine” podcast with host Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“I get filler and I admit it. I will, like, Insta Live it when I’m getting it done. So, why would I admit to certain things and not the rest?” the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast host said.

Scheana may have been a regular at Los Angeles-based cosmetic offices, but she took a break from beauty-enhancing faves after she got pregnant with daughter Summer Moon in 2020, whom she shares with husband Brock Davies. That being said, her naturally beautiful features became more prominent as her enhancements were wearing off, leading VPR fans to speculate that she got plastic surgery.

“Scheana, we are getting tons of tweets like this one,” Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen said during an October 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live! “Did Scheana have work done? Something about her looks different.”

The TV personality responded, “I have no Botox! That’s what’s different! My face is moving,” she said before adding that she also paused on fillers. “I’m breastfeeding full-time. This is natural! I promise.”

Since then, Scheana has gone back to the cosmetic office to get filler in her lips and has shared the experiences on her Instagram account.

