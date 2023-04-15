Sofia Vergara Is a Natural Beauty! See Photos of the Actress Without Makeup Over the Years

Whether she’s glammed up on set or rocking a natural face, Sofia Vergara’s looks are always on point. The model-turned-actress has no problem showing her real silly personality, ​and she also doesn’t shy away from a makeup-free moment.

The Modern Family actress shared a photo of her natural face with her online followers while she was sick on bedrest … and still looked amazing!

“Hm …I just realized that 102 fever gives u the perfect shades of pink, I need these colors @covergirl,” Sofia captioned her April 2017 Instagram post.

The America’s Got Talent judge may be 50, but her glass-like skin looks otherwise! Instead of turning to plastic surgery for her youthful looks, she practices a strict anti-aging skincare routine.

“I believe, more than fixing anything, in preventing. Once you get the wrinkle, once you get the sagging neck, that’s it. There’s no cream that is going to fix you,” she told New Beauty in 2014. “So, prevention, prevention, prevention!”

Although her skin is absolutely flawless, Sofia suffers from sensitive skin – so using gentle beauty products is key for the ​Colombia native.

“I’ve been struggling with [rosacea] for six or seven years. It’s hard because I get really red, so I’ve realized that I’ve had to treat my skin like sensitive skin, where I didn’t before. I can’t really wear rich moisturizers or rich oils,” she revealed to Who What Wear in 2019. “Now, I have to keep it simple … The basic stuff works best for me. I basically use anything calming. Nothing sexy.”

As they say, true beauty comes from within and that’s why Sofia’s conscious diet results show through her glowing skin. The top food products in her daily rotation consist of blueberries, green tea and a “ton” of vegetables, the Soul Plane star told Health Magazine in 2017. “I add a spoon of powdered collagen to chamomile tea at night – I don’t know what that does but I do it! And I try to drink lots of water,” Sofia continued, noting that staying hydrated is “the most important part of any beauty routine.”

The businesswoman shares her natural-born looks to help motivate others to do the same. In fact, she even posed naked on the cover of Women’s Health Magazine in 2017 to take away the negative stigma of aging.

“​​I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect. It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality,” she told the publication at the time. “We’re changing. I see it happening to me. I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy.”

Keep scrolling to see Sofia Vergara’s makeup-free photos!