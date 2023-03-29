Madison Beer Has Addressed Plastic Surgery Rumors Over the Years: See Before, After Photos

Influencer Madison Beer has been in the public eye from a young age and has undergone quite a transformation over the years. As her physical appearance has changed from simply growing up, she has been at the center of plastic surgery rumors as she entered adulthood.

The “Hurts Like Hell” singer has addressed the ongoing plastic surgery speculation on multiple occasions over the years and has even admitted to getting procedures done.

“Guys, I got my lips done when I was younger and I f–king regretted it and I hated it, and I got them dissolved,” Madison said in a May 2020 TikTok live video. “This is literally my f–king natural face! Shut up already! It’s so annoying! I’m sorry, I’m so mad right now … I’m about to start crying, bro.”

The following month, she was spotted seemingly hiding behind a bush after she was photographed outside of a cosmetology clinic office in Beverly Hills, California. The pictures circulated the internet, leading online critics to claim the musician lied about not getting plastic surgery.

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa shaded Madison after seeing the snapshots by posting a TikTok video of her nose job journey.

“I’d never hide behind a tree. Don’t compare urself to anyone on the internet, ur beautiful [sic],” she captioned her June 22, 2020, TikTok clip.

Mia later confirmed she was talking about Madison after fans quickly caught onto the “shade.”

“I will be shading anyone who sets unrealistic beauty standards for young impressionable fans,” she tweeted to a fan the following day.

Madison seemingly caught wind of the online accusations and doubled down on her claims.

“I was there for a consultation to get a mole removed (which I shouldn’t even need to clarify cuz it’s my business),” the “Reckless” vocalist wrote on June 23, 2020, in a since-deleted tweet. “I wasn’t ‘hiding.’ I was waiting for my car & walked out normally. but these pics go ignored. I’ve gotten death threats bc of this situation. See the issue? [sic]”

Madison continued to open up and reveal that the photos of her outside the cosmetic office caused online bullying, which negatively affected her mental state.

“Bandwagon hate and mass bullying is something I’m not okay with,” she wrote in a separate tweet. “Sorry. Bullying has been an issue that has led to suicide and depression for so many for years and years and still people do not care to change. Focus on your own lives and stop being so hateful towards strangers.”

