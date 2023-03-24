Unique beauty! Camila Morrone landed her breakout acting role in the novel-based show Daisy Jones & The Six and fans can’t get enough of her. While some people first discovered her during her portrayal as – coincidentally named – Camila Alvarez in the show, others knew the rising star during her young modeling days. That being said, fans are wondering if the California native got plastic surgery before appearing on the big screen.

Camila has not publicly addressed the speculation; however, she has shared the simple and flattering beauty rules she lives by and which skincare products to stray away from.

“All of that weird stuff that looks like it’s out of a science lab, I stay away from. I’m really simple. I’m just like, wash your face, keep it hydrated, moisturize every night, whether it’s a cream or serum or overnight thing,” she told W Magazine in March 2019. “My mother’s trick — who looks amazing and has no wrinkles under her eyes — is to wear eye cream every night. So that’s my newest addition to my beauty routine. I don’t go to sleep without doing a special cream around my eyes because that’s the most sensitive part of your face.”

The Never Goin’ Back starlet even credited her old pal and Rhode Beauty founder Hailey Bieber for her back-to-the-basics-like skincare routine.

“I believe in the philosophy of being as oily and moisturized as you possibly can before bed — as Hailey Bieber likes to call it, the ‘glazed doughnut,’” she told Bustle in December 2022. “She’s one of my girlfriends, and she taught [me] to always be soaking in moisturizer before you go to bed.”

Camila’s striking features radiated through fans’ television screens while starring in Daisy Jones & The Six … and she wore minimal makeup throughout the series. Interestingly enough, the upcoming Marmalade actress goes for the “less is more” look when doing her makeup in real life, too.

“I love the Baume Essentiel gloss. It’s the best one out there, and I’ve tried a lot of them. I use it on the bridge of my nose and on my cheekbones. I use it every day, whether I’m doing a natural look or if I’m full-on red carpet,” Camila told Bustle. “And I even put it on my eyelids as a sticky gloss, so that my eye shadow will crease, which is a really good secret.”

If there’s a page to take out of anybody’s book, it’s Camilla’s beauty guides.

Keep scrolling to see Camila Morrone’s transformation photos over the years amid plastic surgery speculation.