Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Nipples in Sheer Dress at 2024 Met Gala: See the Red Carpet Photos

May 6, 2024 7:38 pm·
By
Picture

Emily Ratajkowski stepped onto the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in one of the most revealing looks of the night. The model wore a sheer silver dress with just a pair of underwear underneath, putting her nipples on full display.

While dressed for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme, Emily, 32, showed major skin in a backless Atelier Versace ensemble.

