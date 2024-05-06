Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Nipples in Sheer Dress at 2024 Met Gala: See the Red Carpet Photos
Emily Ratajkowski stepped onto the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in one of the most revealing looks of the night. The model wore a sheer silver dress with just a pair of underwear underneath, putting her nipples on full display.
While dressed for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme, Emily, 32, showed major skin in a backless Atelier Versace ensemble.
