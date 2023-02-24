They Shine! ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Premiere Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Cast

Turning up the ’70s! The Daisy Jones & The Six cast brought out their best vintage looks for the Prime Video show’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, February 23.

Riley Keough was the star of the night with her plunging black Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, bringing her character, Daisy Jones, to life in a big way. While walking the red carpet, the actress, 33, revealed that her real-life husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, has a cameo in the highly anticipated series.

“I don’t want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene,” she teased to Entertainment Tonight. “They were like, ‘Do you want Ben to do this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s hilarious.'”

The outing marked Riley’s first red carpet appearance since her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, died on January 12. While she didn’t speak much about the passing of her mother, the actress did call the Daisy Jones & The Six cast a “second family,” calling that one of the “most wonderful” parts of making the show.

When it comes to the rest of the cast, all the stars — and even producer Reese Witherspoon — praised Riley for taking on the title role.

“She utterly transformed for this role,” the Hello Sunshine founder, 46, told People at the show’s premiere. “It was amazing. In real life, I mean, I need to set this distinction — she’s very quiet. She’s a very quiet, reserved person.”

Reese added, “She’s very funny and lovely, but the way she transforms into Daisy Jones and how Daisy Jones transforms within the 10 episodes is utterly mesmerizing.”

With a huge family legacy behind her, Riley was able to add some of her late grandfather Elvis Presley’s flair into her Daisy Jones & The Six costumes.

“We didn’t talk about her family that much or her lineage — I was very respectful of her private life — but I did find this woman named Love Melody who made rock and roll clothes in the ’70s,” the show’s costume designer, Denise Wingate, told People in a piece published earlier this month. “She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show. One is a denim leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather. She made those. I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history.”

Scroll through the gallery to see the best and worst dressed stars at the Daisy Jones & The Six premiere.