Where his dating life stands. Daisy Jones & The Six star Sam Claflin is a total heartthrob, but is he off the market?

Keep reading for details on the actor’s relationship history, dating updates and more.

Is Sam Claflin Married?

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire star was married to Laura Haddock for six years before Sam announced their decision to divorce in an Instagram post from August 2019.

“Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together,” he wrote at the time. “We won’t be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time.”

Is Sam Claflin Single?

Since the actor keeps his private life out of the public eye, it’s unclear where his love life stands now. However, since his divorce, Sam has revealed that he’s been able to forge a better relationship with himself. This is something he was able to achieve while playing Billy Dunne in the Prime Video adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six.

“I think my relationship with myself is a lot better than it was,” the Peaky Blinders alum told Variety in February 2023. “Before, I didn’t like who I was or what I had to say. Whereas now, after going through the journey of Billy Dunne, I realize how therapeutic or cathartic it was to tell a story that feels really authentic to me. It allowed me the opportunity to approach life differently.”

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Sam went on to explain that because he “was a husband” and has “been through marriage and the struggle of juggling work, family life, home and being grounded,” he was able to understand all the “obstacles” that Billy overcame in the show.

“Like, becoming a dad and the fear or anxiety that brings, feeling like you might fail,” the British star added. “His fear of failure is something that I can massively relate to — needing to feel approval and the fear of abandonment. I’ve been through this struggle. And I’m sure the struggle will continue.”

Does Sam Claflin Have Kids?

The actor and ex-wife Laura welcomed two kids together while they were married. Following the split, Sam went through the trials and tribulations of being a single dad before Daisy Jones & The Six came along.

“I’d been through quite a lot personally at the time,” he told Variety. “I was in a really bad place. I think I needed to work out a few kinks in my own life, to figure out who I was as this dad on my own in a house outnumbered by two toddlers. Then this job coming out the back of that was just the most fun, joyous fresh start.”