Bringing Daisy Jones to life on and off screen! Riley Keough may not have been alive in the 1970s, but she’s channeling the era with her high-fashion bikini looks. The granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley is making a name for herself in Hollywood and slaying on social media.

With a few acting credits under her belt, it was no surprise when Riley was named as the star of the Daisy Jones & The Six Prime Video adaptation, based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. With her red hair and cool demeanor, how could they cast anyone else?!

“I had no idea what it was. I didn’t Google it or anything. I didn’t know it was based off a book. I didn’t know if it was a real band or not,” the California native told Vanity Fair about taking on the iconic role. “All I knew is she goes, ‘It’s called Daisy Jones & the Six, and it’s about a band in the ’70s.’ And in my head, I was like, ‘I know I’m playing Daisy.’ I just knew it. I don’t even know if one script was written, I didn’t know if they liked me, I hadn’t even talked to them at that stage.”

After getting the role, it was time for the Terminal List actress to channel her singing voice — perfecting her belt.

“I was like, what does that even mean?” Riley recalled. “I didn’t even know how one gets to be able to sing loud. I went to a vocal coach, and I was like, they need me to belt. … I was like, I have to do it. I’m gonna go to this vocal coach, and he’s gonna teach me how to f–king belt, whatever I need to do to get this. It really became about pushing myself to do things I’ve never done before.”

When it comes to her life, Riley has spent a lot of time channeling spirituality.

“I’m really consciously trying to be present, and not use anything as any kind of escape, and be cognizant of when I’m doing that,” she told InStyle during a June 2021 interview, noting that she had “a deeper kind of sense of knowingness” when it came to her life’s path.

