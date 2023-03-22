Does Hayden Panettiere Have Tattoos? See Photos of the Actress’ Body Ink and Find Out What They Mean

Hidden messages. They may not be visible to the eye, but Hayden Panettiere has quite a few tattoos! The Hollywood starlet has talked about her body ink for quite some time and has embraced some of their imperfections. The Nashville actress has four tattoos with unique meanings and unfamiliar stories behind each one of them.

Hayden brought attention to her biggest tattoo when she graced the cover of Glamour Magazine in 2013. The New York native exposed her rib cage tattoo, which features the Italian phrase, “Vivere senza rimipianti,” which means “Live without regrets.” Although the ink contains a positive message, Hayden revealed to the publication that the third word was misspelled, as it should be spelled “rimpianti.”

“When I was younger, I was upset, and my dad said he wanted to show me something. He slammed one door of the bathroom, and the closet door popped open — it was a trick with the air,” she told the outlet at the time. “He said, ‘Whenever one door closes, another one always opens.’ So, my tattoo means ‘Live without regrets.’ It’s not that you don’t regret things in life, but you at least try to learn from them.”

One decade later, the Bring It On: All or Nothing cheerleader talked about her tattoos during her March 2023 cover story with Women’s Health Magazine.

“I have one [tattoo] down my side … but it says, ‘live without regret’ and it’s misspelled. So, I literally have to live by what it says,” she told the publication at the time.

Hayden also revealed she has the word “Liberta,” which means freedom, tattooed on the inner finger of her right hand. She shares the body ink with her mother, Lesley Vogel, who has the symbolic tattoo on her right shoulder.

The Scream VI star also has the lyrics “glory to the shining remover of darkness” tattooed on her forearm from John Lennon’s song “Across the Universe,” which was recorded by The Beatles. The musical message is written on her forearm in Sanskrit.

Hayden has always been honest about her body image and hasn’t been shy to admit if she got a new tattoo or even a cosmetic procedure.

During her 2023 cover feature on Women’s Health, the I Love You, Beth Cooper actress revealed she got a breast augmentation in November 2022.

“My body still didn’t feel like it belonged to me,” Hayden told the publication, while talking about her body image after her daughter, Kaya, was born in 2014. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with somebody who wants to tweak something if it makes them feel more confident. That’s all I have to say about it. My confidence is back.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Hayden Panettiere’s tattoos!