Hayden Panettiere starred in countless movies throughout the 2000s and went on to star in several television shows, such as Heroes and Nashville. Although the Scream 4 actress took a short break from the spotlight, she still has a whopping net worth of $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Hayden Panettiere Started Acting as a Child

The New York native started acting as a child, landing roles in the soap operas One Life to Live from 1994 to 1997 and Guiding Light from 1996 to 2000. Afterward, she earned further recognition for guest starring on hit sitcoms and primetime shows, such as Malcom in the Middle and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

However, the Disney Channel helped Hayden gain more acclaim when she was cast in Tiger Cruise in 2004 and Ice Princess in 2005. After starring as the lead role in the comedy classic Bring It On: All Or Nothing, Forbes estimated that Hayden earned $2 million by 2007.

Eventually, the blonde beauty was cast in back-to-back teen flicks, including I Love You, Beth Cooper and Scream 4. She is set to reprise her role in the horror franchise as Kirby Reed in the untitled sixth Scream movie.

Hayden Panettiere Is a Singer

Aside from acting, the former Disney Channel actress has also released her own music throughout her career. In 1999, Hayden was nominated for a Grammy Award for her work on A Bug’s Life. Later, she recorded songs for various films, including the single “I Fly” for Ice Princess, “Try” for the Bridge to Terabithia soundtrack and “I Still Believe” for the animated film Cinderella III: A Twist in Time.

When she appeared in Nashville, Hayden released multiple songs as her own singles.

Hayden Panettiere Took a Break From Acting

After appearing in the film Custody and a few TV guest appearances on Chopped Junior and Lip Sync Battle, Hayden took a break from the spotlight, which she later addressed in a July 2022 interview with People.

“Acting was my life, but I felt so bad about myself that I lost trust in myself. And that is very detrimental,” Hayden explained, referring to her addition to alcohol and drugs. “The idea of not having a responsibility was very appealing at the time.”

Hayden also admitted that her drug usage “ruined” her after she hit a point in her career when she was “on top of the world.”

“I’d think I hit rock bottom, but then there’s that trap door that opens,” she continued, also noting that she “put a lot of work into” overcoming her addiction by attending therapy and inpatient treatment. “This hasn’t been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs. But I don’t regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).