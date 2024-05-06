Influencers, Social Media Stars at 2024 Met Gala: Outfit Photos

Step Aside A-Listers! These Influencers Ate ​Up the Celebs at the 2024 Met Gala: Outfit Photos

Step aside, A-listers, the influencers were eating up the looks at the 2024 Met Gala! Moment of truth: the red carpet arrivals were a bit underwhelming until social media’s biggest personalities brought the fashion onto the Met steps.

At this point, Emma Chamberlain is Met Gala royalty. The YouTube star-turned-fashion It girl Took a dark twist on the “Garden of Time” when she arrived at the event wearing a chocolate Jean Paul Gaultier gown that resembled twisted tree branches. The mermaid-cut gown featured a light train that traveled behind Emma as she tended to her cohosting duties for Vogue.

That said, she wasn’t the only online socialite who was praised for her outfit!