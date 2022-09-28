If you’ve been on a single social media platform within the last few years, there’s a strong chance you’ve seen Emma Chamberlain’s face pop up on your feed. In addition to being one of YouTube’s most popular creators, the talented star has branched out into so many different arenas — and her staggering net worth proves it! Emma is worth an estimated $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading!

Emma Started Her YouTube Channel in 2017

As of September 2022, Emma has nearly 12 million subscribers on YouTube. The California native started her channel in June 2017 and seemingly gained a massive following overnight.

Of course, in the early days of her YouTube career, Emma’s editing style — which is now mimicked all over the platform — was completely unique. “It messed with my head a little bit when people started to imitate what I was doing, Emma told The New York Times in July 2019.

“Although I was flattered, absolutely flattered. And also, the way I film and edit, it’s really fun and so I’m glad that other people have found inspiration in that and have taken that and done what they can with it,” she continued. “I think that that’s great. But at times, it can be kind of uninspiring and that’s no one’s fault but my own.”

Her major following has also allowed her to buy and design a sick house in Hollywood.

Emma Has Her Own Coffee Line

If you follow Emma, then you already know the girl drinks serious amounts of coffee. With that, she decided to launch Chamberlain Coffee in 2019, where she sells steeped coffee bags and mugs.

Emma Hosts a Podcast

Initially, Emma’s podcast was called “Stupid Genius.” However, she later rebranded and now hosts a show titled “Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain.”

Emma Is an Influencer

Well, actually … Emma is the influencer. To date, she’s worked with major brands like Louis Vuitton and has appeared in several major publications including Vogue, Allure, Cosmopolitan, W magazine and more. It’s also worth noting she has over 16 million followers on Instagram alone.

Emma Has Merchandise

Like many social media stars, Emma designs and sells her own T-shirts, sweatpants, beanies, phone cases and more.

Emma Is a Published Author

In August 2020, Emma partnered up with publishing giant Simon & Schuster to release The Ideal Planner. “With guided journal pages, custom mood boards, puzzles, games, lists, corny quotes, cool designs and silly messages from Emma, it’s a diary, scrapbook, guided journal, coloring book and planner all in one,” the official description reads.