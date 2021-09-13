Looking good, girl! YouTuber Emma Chamberlain showed off her style prowess in a short, sleek gold dress on the 2021 “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13.

Emma’s gold dress, adorned with what appears to be crystals, landed above her knees, save for one section of fabric landing on the floor giving the ensemble an elegant look.

The internet personality looked great at the event — and it’s good to see her back in action. The 20-year-old recently took some time off from her YouTube channel to reevaluate her content. “I took this week off to make cheese boards and go to the beach and clear my mind, so no video this week,” she told fans in August 2021. “But I will see you soon. I love you all, and I hope you had a relaxing and beautiful Sunday.”

She then came back to reveal she would be taking more time off. “Taking a few more weeks off to think,” Emma added a week later. “I need to take my own advice on taking a break when it’s needed.”

The California native added, “This isn’t a negative thing though, I’m thinking a lot about how I can evolve and make things that truly excite me,” the post continued. “I haven’t taken a step back in a long time to ask myself what that means. I love and appreciate you and I will see you soon.”

Two months prior, the starlet opened up about burnout and anxiety with Vogue in May 2021. “Within the past few months I’ve gotten good at getting ahead so that I can still upload and be present on the internet even when I’m burnt out,” Emma explained. “I take the moments where I feel really inspired and strong-headed to create as much content as I can, so the moments when I’m feeling less motivated I can take time off.”

“When I’m feeling burnt out, I know that the best thing I can do is do nothing and wait for it to pass and it always does,” she told the outlet. “I used to push through it and I would go deeper and darker into that bad spot. Now when I feel it coming, I beat it before it gets too bad.”

However, she has a great regimen to combat anxiety. “Recently, any form of exercise really helps me clear my mind. Whether that’s going on a walk, jog, or doing Pilates at home,” Emma said. “Reading is a new thing for me. I’ve been reading a ton and listening to educational podcasts about whatever interests me that day. Also cooking! I love cooking, it’s very therapeutic.”

Keep scrolling to see Emma Chamberlain’s Met Gala look.