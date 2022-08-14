As one of Hollywood’s most accomplished actresses, Sandra Bullock has garnered critical acclaim for her work as well as countless fans over the course of her career. From landing her big break in Speed to being cast in the classic comedy Miss Congeniality, the Academy Award winner has truly become an icon in the industry for her witty yet humble personality. However, fame has a downside, and Sandra has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times.

After appearing on the red carpet at the 2018 Oscars ceremony, some social media users accused the Lost City star of getting cosmetic alterations on her face.

“Did Sandra Bullock get cheek implants?!” one person tweeted at the time. “Sandra Bullock’s cheek implants make her look too chipmunky,” a separate social media user chimed in, whereas another wrote, “It actually makes me sad to see that Sandra Bullock, a beautiful, funny, genuine talent, got the cheek injections,” another person wrote, adding, “You’re gorgeous as you are, girl.”

Upon noticing the baseless claims, Sandra addressed the matter in a May 2018 interview with InStyle.

“This past Oscars, I was sick and had allergies, but I was like, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s part of my job, and I’m happy to be there,’” the Virginia native told the outlet. “I am affected by [the speculation] because I don’t feel confident when I dress up and go on the red carpet. I’m not that person who knows how to work it. I try to channel Beyoncé. I do the same pose every time. I try not to dread that kind of stuff, but I do get incensed and think, ‘How can they write this?'”

Despite the assumptions, Sandra has kept her head held high by promoting a healthier self-perception. After becoming People’s “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” in 2015, the Blind Side star weighed in on what she believes is “real beauty.”

“Real beauty is quiet,” Sandra told the outlet that year. “Especially in this town, it’s just so hard not to say, ‘Oh, I need to look like that.’ No, be a good person, be a good mom, do a good job with the lunch, let someone cut in front of you who looks like they’re in a bigger hurry. The people I find most beautiful are the ones who aren’t trying.”

