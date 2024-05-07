met gala 2024 afterparty photos of celeb arrivals

The party doesn’t stop just because the 2024 Met Gala is over!
After celebrities took the red carpet on Monday, May 6, at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, they made their way to New York’s swankiest hot spots for exclusive afterparties.
Fans watched as their favorite stars showed off their interpretation of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme on the red carpet and the high-end looks only continued into the late night.
Cardi B
The rapper was red-hot in her afterparty look. She hosted a swanky bash filled with high-profile names in the Big Apple.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny changed into a leather trench coat for his post-Met Gala look.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski pulled out another sheer look for her Met Gala afterparty ensemble. She sparkled in the midnight blue outfit.
Kendall Jenner
After wearing a dark look on the red carpet, Kendall changed into a plunging, lacy white ensemble for the afterparty.
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk rocked a flirty white mini for her afterparty look. She paired the ensemble with lots of dazzling diamond jewelry.
Charli XCX
The singer hit up a Met Gala afterparty in a mini dress and sunglasses. It was a contrast to the bright white look she wore to the main event.
Winnie Harlow and Teyana Taylor
Winnie Harlow and Teyana Taylor made the ultimate dynamic duo while posing for photos together at an afterparty.
Serena Williams, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo
Serena, Lena and Cynthia posed for a picture together inside The After By Richie Akiva party.
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe rocked an absolutely wild look for the afterparty, which included two googly eyes that covered the top of her face.
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes held hands as they hit the town after the Met Gala. Earlier in the evening, they made their debut at the event.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union was all smiles as she posed for photos before heading to a Met Gala party in a gorgeous dress with high leg slits.
Sydney Sweeney
After debuting a blunt, dark bob on the Met Gala red carpet, Sydney Sweeney kept the hairstyle for an afterparty. She paired it with a bandana top and low-rise skirt.