Wearing a raggedy-looking sweater on the Met Gala red carpet was an intentional move by Kim Kardashian. As fans questioned the fashion choice, the reality star opened up about the inspiration behind her ensemble.

“It’s, like, the wildest night of my life in a garden and I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater, threw it on, and had to get to work,” Kim, 43, told Vogue on the red carpet at the Monday, May 6, event. “And my hair’s all messed up.”

Kim’s Met Gala look featured a silver John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown with an extremely cinched waist. On the top half of her body, she rocked a gray pilled sweater that seemed out of place with the rest of the glamorous outfit. Her hair was styled in waves and pulled into a loose braid that hung messily down her back. As it turns out, the sweater and messy hair were all part of Kim’s attempt to honor the “Garden of Time” dress code.

Getty

The 2024 Met Gala theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibit of the same name. “When an item of clothing enters our collection, its status is changed irrevocably,” curator Andrew Bolton explained. “What was once a vital part of a person’s lived experience is now a motionless ‘artwork’ that can no longer be worn or heard, touched, or smelled. The exhibition endeavors to reanimate these artworks by reawakening their sensory capacities through a diverse range of technologies, affording visitors sensorial ‘access’ to rare historical garments and rarefied contemporary fashions.”

Kim always takes the Met Gala very seriously and has been a staple on the event’s red carpet for years. In 2022, she made headlines when she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks so she could wear one of Marilyn Monroe’s dresses to the high-profile event.

“To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,’” the Skims founder explained after receiving backlash for her fast weight loss. “Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose weight in a short period of time?’”

Fans had similar concerns when they saw Kim’s look this year, as her waist was tightly snatched with the corset-style of her gown. She has not addressed the criticism surrounding her latest Met Gala look.