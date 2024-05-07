Kim Kardashian was nearly taken out by Lana del Rey when they teamed up for an interview on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. The ladies spoke to La La Anthony at the same time and Lana’s massive headpiece nearly whacked the reality star right in the face.

Lana’s dress featured a headpiece that was covered in sheer fabric and Kim, 43, had to duck out of the way as the singer turned her head during the interview. At one point, the Skims founder flinched when the branch on one side of Lana’s ensemble practically hit her in the head.

Fans were quite surprised to see Lana, 38, and Kim together on the red carpet. However, the ladies recently teamed up for a Skims campaign, with Lana posing for photos in the brand’s Valentine’s Day collection.

In 2022, Lana also collaborated with Taylor Swift on the song “Snow on the Beach,” which was featured on the pop star’s album Midnights. The ladies maintained a close relationship, which increased fan confusion surrounding Lana and Kim’s apparent friendship. Taylor, 34, has had a strained relationship with Kim since 2016 and hinted that she’s still affected by the drama with the song “thanK you aIMee” on her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

While Taylor did not name Kim on the track, which is about being bullied by a woman named Aimee, she purposely capitalized certain letters in the title to hint at the apparent true name of the person who inspired the scathing lyrics.

Lana has not commented on where she stands in the Kim and Taylor feud. However, while walking the Met Gala red carpet, she was asked about her favorite song on The Tortured Poets Department. “It’s beautiful,” she said of the album, adding that “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” is her go-to track.

Kim did not publicly respond to Taylor’s latest diss track and the Grammy winner hasn’t confirmed the rumors about the song’s subject, as she always lets her music do the talking. At the Met Gala, Kim showed off her snatched waist in a silver corset dress. Meanwhile, Taylor did not attend the high-profile event, as she was already in Paris preparing for the next leg of her Eras tour. The European run of shows kicks off in France on Thursday, May 9.