Kim Kardashian Hair Transformations: Shocking Cuts and Colors

Kim Kardashian is constantly switching up her look and often debuts new hairstyles, cuts and colors. The A-list reality star was born with dark brown hair and stuck to her au natural color until 2013 when she went blonde for the first time.

“Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn’t break off). OMG 13 hours & still going,” the Skims founder wrote via X in December 2017. “This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this.”

More recently, Kim shocked fans when she posted photos via Instagram in April 2024 with her hair chopped into a pixie cut and dyed pink.