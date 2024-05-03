Fans Slam Kim Kardashian’s Pink Pixie Haircut, Chemical Damage

Kim Kardashian did a little spring cleaning with her hair and chopped her locks into a pixie cut and dyed it pink. While some fans were shocked to see the reality star in a grungy look, others believed she got a chemical cut from dying her hair blonde too often.

“What in the millennial pink bob is this? This, ladies and gentlemen, is called the art of deflection – or distraction,” a TikTok user said in a video uploaded on Wednesday, May 1, alongside photos of Kim’s new hairstyle she shared via Instagram one day prior. “The art of distraction. But also what happens when you bleach your hair in one day to try to be blonde and it doesn’t work out.”

In the pictures Kim, 43, shared on Tuesday, April 30, she posed crouched down as she debuted her new look, wearing thigh-high Balenciaga boots, a black long sleeved shirt. The Skims founder’s hair was slicked back and fell behind her ears.

Fans also flooded her comment section with speculation that her massive trim wasn’t necessarily voluntary.

“So you f–ked yer hair up, huh? [sic],” one person asked. Another online follower joked, “That’s a KIMical cut babes.”

Two days later, Kim shared a selfie while sitting in her glam chair and showed off ​what appeared to be a fresh Goldy Locks blonde wig. Behind her stood a clothing rack filled with clothes that resembled Cher’s iconic yellow plaid outfit from the 1995 film Clueless. The Kardashians star wore the look for Halloween in October 2023, so eagle-eyed fans believed that the photo came straight from the archives.

That said, others believed Kim’s teasing of hair may be in anticipation of her Met Gala look for the theme: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

In 2022, Kim made a noteworthy entrance when she arrived on the Met steps wearing Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress from 1962. In order to wear the gown in its entirety, Kim’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, dyed her dark brunette hair to platinum blonde. Fans watched the transformation firsthand during season 2 of The Kardashians.

“What I didn’t want to do was compromise the condition so much so that it didn’t look good. We had a fast turnaround because we had to get it done for the Met, but it was lots of conditioning treatments in between each setting and lightening the process,” Chris explained to E! News at the time. “My technique really is all about taking very fine sections of hair and lightening the process with just very fine sections back to back. It’s definitely not just about putting a color on all over and hoping for the best. It really is quite an approach that you have to plan it with. I go about that very particularly.”