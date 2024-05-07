Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim’s Corset at the 2024 Met Gala

Khloé Kardashian was not present on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet with sister Kim Kardashian, but she showed her support from afar, reacting to the Skims founder’s metal corset look on Instagram.

The Kardashians star, 39, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 6, to share a photo of her older sister’s Met Gala ensemble with the caption, “I am NOT OK!!! Holy smokes Batman.”

Kim, 43, arrived on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a silver Margiela by John Galliano dress featuring a lace train with floral and leafy accents to fit the “Garden of Time” dress code. Much like her “wet” dress at the 2019 Met Gala, this gown included a corset that made her waist look impossibly tiny. She finished off the outfit with a simple gray shawl over her shoulders and her icy blonde locks in loose waves.

Joining Kim at the 2024 Met Gala was mom Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well as sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Khloé reacted to her other family members’ outfits on her Instagram Stories, sharing a video of Kylie, 26, in her ecru gown and writing, “A vintage Barbie!! A vintage Barbie!!” For Kendall, 28, who wore a sparkling black gown with a deep V-neck and a butt cutout, Khloé shared a video and wrote, “Kendall you are a living angel! Wow!!! I am not OK if anyone is concerned. I think I need to be resuscitated.”

Finally, Khloé shared a video of Kris, 68, wearing her white floral ensemble. “My forever and ever and ever queen!!!! My regal mama! I drool for you always,” she captioned the Story.

The mom of two has not addressed why she skipped this year’s Met Gala. Her first and only time attending the annual event was in 2022 when she wore a gold beaded Moschino gown with black opera gloves. Sister Kourtney Kardashian also made her debut at fashion’s biggest night that year, although she and husband Travis Barker missed the 2024 Met Gala.

Because Khloé hasn’t been a frequent face at the red carpet event, it’s been rumored in the past that she was allegedly banned from attending. However, she shut down the speculation on Twitter in 2021.

“Khloé now that you are online please tell of [sic] the Met Gala rumors are true because I’ll burn that dinosaur’s bones @khloekardashian please clarify thank u,” a fan wrote on the social media site, to which she responded, “Absolutely NOT true.”

The reality star also opened up about her decision to stay away from the Met Gala on The Kardashians.

“I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go. I’m not big on red carpets,” she said. “I think I’ve made that very clear.”