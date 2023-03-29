Like fine wine! Jennifer Aniston isn’t usually one to rock a daring outfit on the red carpet, but that‘s exactly what she did at the premiere of her new film Murder Mystery 2.

The A-list actress arrived at the event on Tuesday, March 28, in a silver, beaded and sheer Atelier Versace minidress – and Rachel Green would be proud of the outfit choice.

While the Friends star, 54, was dressed to the nines in the see-through gown, her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler sported a New York Knicks hoodie and pants. Jennifer wasn’t shy to roast the comedian for his attire on their big night out.

“What the hell are you doing?!” she yelled to Adam, 56, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m not standing next to him. Sweatpants.”

However, the Billy Madison actor claimed she chose his wardrobe for the red carpet premiere.

“You said it, you texted me, ‘Please wear your sweatshirt,'” Adam said, leading his longtime pal to respond, “I said, ‘Please don’t wear your sweatshirt.’”

After poking fun at her costar, the Dumplin’ starlet couldn’t help but gush over the craftsmanship of her dress.

“I mean, it’s a work of art. I’ve never been so impressed – it’s all hand beaded. That’s really a lot of beautiful work,” she told the outlet.

Fans are anticipating the sequel to Netflix’s Murder Mystery, which also stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Mélanie Laurent.

While she was glammed up for the big night, Jennifer revealed she and Adam sustained injuries while filming the action scenes. Additionally, the Happy Gilmore actor explained that he underwent hip surgery after they wrapped the movie and admitted doing stunts at 56 years old is “scary.”

“You never know what the hell you’re going to get up from. I’m sluggy, man. My body hurts. Jennifer is in good shape. I didn’t think I needed to get in shape before the movie but then when we were shooting, I was like, ‘Man, I should have gotten in shape,’” he told Variety.

Although Jennifer was praised for being in “good shape” … she still suffered a minor hiccup during the last day of shooting.

“I had a back injury about three years ago and it got really pissed off when I was in the harness,” she said. “It was literally the last thing I shot. It was one of those things where you wake up the next day or two days later and you’re like, ‘Wow, that got bad.’”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jennifer Aniston’s sheer dress at the Murder Mystery 2 red carpet premiere!