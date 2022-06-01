The Kardashian-Jenners Don’t Need Memberships to Work Out! See Photos of Their Home Gyms

The Kardashian-Jenners maintain a healthy workout lifestyle — and what would be better than each member having their own home gyms?

In a May 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian brought her ex Tristan Thompson to use sister Kim Kardashian’s gym because the Good American founder’s home was still under construction. As the pair walked in, viewers could see the Skims founder’s detailed room that included a weight station, treadmills, Stair Masters and other exercise machines.

Kim has publicly addressed her grueling workout routine in the past, which generally includes weighted cardio circuits and yoga. Her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, described Kim’s “high-intensity” workout regiment while speaking exclusively with Life & Style.

The fitness pro noted she and Kim “usually work out five days a week for about one hour, give or take.”

“We focus a lot on the basics with weight training, bicep curls, tricep dip, lateral pull-downs, chest press,” Melissa explained in May 2020, adding that they “also incorporate high-intensity moves, like ball slams, sprints and ladder drills.”

Melissa continued, “We also do steady-state cardio, such as walking at a certain pace. Some days we yoga it up for 20 to 30 minutes and mix some cardio in there.”

As for how early the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum starts her days, Kim’s trainer added that they “usually start at 6 a.m.”

“She’s up and ready to go, even though it’s still dark out, which just shows she is not only serious about her health but her business, her family and her life.”

Aside from Kim, fans have also learned about Kylie Jenner’s dedication to exercising following her second pregnancy with her son, whom she welcomed in February 2022 with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Gained 60 pounds again this pregnancy,” she captioned an Instagram Story in April 2022 of her walking on a treadmill. “Down 40 pounds. Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favorite combo.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s home gym is nothing short of fantastic, like her sisters’s. The gym includes treadmills, a Stair Master, at least one abs station and a dumbbell and kettlebell area.

As for the famous clan’s workout queen, Khloé has also given fans some insight into her at-home gym, such as when she shared a muscular photo of her lifting weights.

Scroll down to see photos of the famous family’s home gyms!