A new trend? Male celebrities are forgoing dress shirts on the red carpet and having a shirtless moment — and we’re so here for it!

Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez proved that he’s still fitter than ever while arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2023 with a white suit and no shirt to go with it. The Look Both Ways star’s appearance at the event came days after he shared his workout progress with fans, revealing “an update” on his abs that had his TikTok followers swooning. Some fans speculated that the Illinois native was getting ready to film Captain America: New World Order, in which he’s set to reprise his role as Joaquin Torres from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

When it comes to the physical preparation for a role, Danny is no stranger to hitting the gym. He and the rest of the Top Gun: Maverick pilots got in shape together before hitting the skies in 2022 film.

“There was a lot of competition with the guys, since the beginning of filming, when it came to working out,” the actor told Page Six in January 2023. “I think it’s just funny, being with a bunch of dudes just pushing each other to the limit at the gym. … Every day we start showing up earlier and earlier to the gym. It just brought cohesion to the group.”

Before filming, Danny and the rest of the stars were aware of all the “abs [that] were established in the first” movie.

“Aesthetically, I think we felt the need for the challenge. We trained like athletes so we didn’t eat much … just a lot of veggies and protein until the end. We trained like we do sports,” he recalled. “The workout regimen could start at like 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., depending on the pick up time.”

Things definitely paid off for him in the end!

Similarly, Timothée Chalamet is no stranger to the shirtless suit trend. In fact, some may say that the Little Women star even invented it. While attending the 2022 Oscars, the actor wore a bedazzled blazer with no shirt underneath, and we haven’t been the same since.

Scroll through the gallery to see which other male celebs are going shirtless under their suit jackets.