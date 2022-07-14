A new trend! Hollywood’s hottest guys are growing out their facial hair — and we’re kind of into it. Whether it’s for a role or they just want to change things up, celebs like Miles Teller, Chris Evans and more stars have been spotted with mustaches on various occasions.

Miles, for one, made headlines with his mustache for Top Gun: Maverick, in which he played Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw. While some fans were a huge fan of his facial hair, the actor’s wife, Keleigh Teller, wasn’t a huge fan.

“It’s a choice, and people let you know if it becomes iconic,” the That Awkward Moment star joked with Entertainment Tonight in June 2022 when discussing his Netflix movie Spiderhead. “In Australia, where we filmed it, the mullet has made a roaring comeback. It’s this cool, edgy thing. I’ll tell you, my wife is not a fan of either. The mullet or the mustache.”

Of course, it’s a major trend in Australia! Just ask Jacob Elordi who was sporting both the mullet and the mustache until ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber — they dated from September 2020 to November 2021 — made him get rid of them.

“My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off,” he shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2021. “She took me to the bathroom and she got scissors and she cut it off. She said, ‘You’re cute but not like that.’”

Justin Bieber also got a stern talking-to about his mustache from wife Hailey Bieber. In the end, the model won because “Baby Face Bieb” made his return. “Hailey was gonna freaking kill me,” he admitted during an Instagram Live in April 2020. “I wasn’t gonna be able to sleep in the bed. So, I had to shave it.”

When announcing the news of his fresh face to fans, Justin captioned an Instagram selfie, writing, “I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time.”

With all the celebs growing their own mustaches, we don’t doubt that Justin’s will make its triumphant return! Scroll through the gallery to see which Hollywood hotties have sported facial hair over the years.