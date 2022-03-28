Kaia Gerber has dated some of the dreamiest men in Hollywood, which isn’t shocking since her mother is supermodel legend Cindy Crawford and the two — literally — look like twins. The 20-year-old keeps a low profile, especially when it comes to her dating life.

The model has been linked to Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. Kaia is currently dating Elvis star Austin Butler, who was previously dating Vanessa Hudgens for almost nine years.

An insider previously told Life & Style exclusively that Vanessa was “totally cool” with Austin and Kaia dating because she had “moved on” to her current boyfriend, Cole Tucker.

Kaia likes to keep her relationships low-key, so it’s not shocking that she’s doing the same with Austin. In December 2021, a source exclusively confirmed to Life & Style that they were dating just one month after she and Jacob broke up.

“She’s taking it slow, she doesn’t want to rush into anything, but she and Austin are really into each other,” the insider spilled. “Austin is older than her by 10 years, but she likes that. They‘re having fun getting to know each other better, and they make a really cute couple.”

Although they haven’t defined the relationship — at least publicly — the two attended W Magazine’s pre-Oscars party on March 24. The couple arrived at the Los Angeles event holding hands while looking remarkable in their attire.

Kaia and the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor recently spent Valentine’s Day in London, the ultimate romantic getaway.

Prior to her romance with Austin, Kaia was in a serious relationship with Jacob for a year. Although the Australian actor won over the hearts of Kaia’s family and friends, the two called it quits in November 2021.

After sparking relationship rumors in September 2020, the pair went Instagram official on November 1, 2020, when they dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley for Halloween — which kind of foreshadowed her future romance with Austin, you know, since he’s starring as the ‘“King of Rock and Roll” in the new Elvis biopic.

When the two split, an insider exclusively told In Touch that their conflicting schedules led to their breakup. “It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward, and that’s why it wasn’t working,” the source said.

