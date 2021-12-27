Water under the bridge! Vanessa Hudgens is “totally cool” about ex Austin Butler dating model Kaia Gerber, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She has moved on.”

“She and Austin didn’t work out. It happens,” says the insider about the Princess Switch actress, 33, and Elvis actor’s previous nine-year-long relationship. The former couple made their red carpet debut in February 2012, months after sparking relationship rumors. However, the duo shocked fans when they announcing their split in January 2020.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

These days, Vanessa is “crazy” about her boyfriend, Cole Tucker, adds the insider. The High School Musical alum went Instagram official with the Pittsburgh Pirates player, 25, in February 2021.

A separate source previously confirmed to Life & Style in December that Austin, 30, and Kaia, 20, were “dating” and their new romance was heating up.

“Austin is older than her by 10 years, but she likes that,” the source said about the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. “They‘re having fun getting to know each other better, and they make a really cute couple.”

While Austin and Kaia have remained very hush-hush about their budding flirtation, Vanessa and Cole can’t help but gush over their sweet relationship on social media.

“Merrrrry Christmassss,” the Tick, Tick … Boom actress captioned a sweet photo of the baseball player holding her in front of a Christmas tree as they rang in the holiday together. Earlier that month, Vanessa shared a photo of them kissing during a trip to Disneyland and posted a picture sitting on her beau’s lap while they enjoyed some holiday karaoke.

Prior to getting together with Cole, Vanessa admitted she wasn’t “picky” when it came to dating.

“Your girl’s open. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not. If anything, I prefer them not to be, but we’ll see.”

That being said, Vanessa isn’t rushing a certain timeline for her personal life. “I want to get married, travel, then have kids — probably in my late 30s,” the Spring Breakers actress told Women’s Health in 2018. “Everyone’s clock is different.”