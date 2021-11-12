Vanessa Hudgens’ new boyfriend, Cole Tucker, doesn’t need to lean on the actress for support, as he has an impressive net worth. As a Major League Baseball player, Cole has been able to rack up his earnings throughout his career. The High School Musical alum has a monumental net worth of $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. However, her boyfriend came in pretty close with a net worth of $3 million to $4 million as of 2021, according to The Squander.

However, the new dynamic duo aren’t concerned with money when it comes to their relationship.

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their romance in February 2021 via Instagram.

“Happy V day,” the MLB player captioned a photo of he and Vanessa casually posing for the camera.

Vanessa later revealed to Entertainment Tonight in April that they met in a Zoom meditation group. “Very random, yes,” the actress said. “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

The couple also made their red carpet debut at the AFI Fest Opening Night Gala on November 10 for the premiere of Vanessa’s new film Tick Tick … Boom!

Keep reading to see how Cole Tucker makes his millions.

Cole Tucker Has Been Playing Baseball Since High School

Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, Cole played for Mountain Pointe High School’s baseball team. In 2013, Cole played in the 18U Baseball World Cup for the U.S. national team.

After he graduated from high school, the future MLB player was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft. However, he had committed to play college baseball for the Arizona Wildcats (not to be confused with his lady love’s fictional team from High School Musical, the East High Wildcats from Albuquerque, New Mexico).

Before playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cole spent much of 2014 playing with the Gulf Coast Pirates, who had offered him a $1.8 million signing bonus.

MLB Labeled Cole as the Pirates’ 5th Best in 2018

By the 2018 season, Cole was ranked by the MLB as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ fifth best prospect, likely leading to his augmenting net worth.

He plays both the shortstop and outfielder positions for his team.