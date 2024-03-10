Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant! See Her Debut Baby Bump at 2024 Oscars After Slamming ‘Rude’ Speculation
Vanessa Hudgens had the best accessory while on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10 – her baby bump! The actress confirmed that she was pregnant with baby No. 1 by showing off her growing belly in a black dress at the Oscars.
The pregnancy announcement came just days after Vanessa, 35, who married Cole Tucker in December 2023, shut down “rude” speculation about whether she was expecting a child while celebrating her bachelorette party in October 2023. Fans were convinced they spotted a baby bump in social media posts from the trip and Vanessa addressed the comments in a March 6 interview.
“I’m literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat,” she said. “That’s great. Thanks.”
