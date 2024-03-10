Vanessa Hudgens had the best accessory while on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10 – her baby bump! The actress confirmed that she was pregnant with baby No. 1 by showing off her growing belly in a black dress at the Oscars.

The pregnancy announcement came just days after Vanessa, 35, who married Cole Tucker in December 2023, shut down “rude” speculation about whether she was expecting a child while celebrating her bachelorette party in October 2023. Fans were convinced they spotted a baby bump in social media posts from the trip and Vanessa addressed the comments in a March 6 interview.

“I’m literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat,” she said. “That’s great. Thanks.”