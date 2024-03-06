Vanessa Hudgens slammed speculation that she’s pregnant while simultaneously hitting out at body shamers over an October 2023 video taken during her bachelorette party weekend ahead of her wedding to Cole Tucker.

“I was like, ‘That is so rude. I’m sorry, I don’t wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body,’” Vanessa, 35, explained to host Emily Tisch Sussman on the Wednesday, March 6, episode of the “She Pivots” podcast.

“I’m literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat. That’s great. Thanks,” she added about how fans claimed she appeared pregnant in a video she shared from her girls’ weekend in Aspen, Colorado.

At the time, Vanessa was seen wearing an extra-baggy white blouse as well as an oversized white hoodie during her celebrations. She also donned a white satin dress where some fans claimed they spotted a baby bump. “The most iconic bachelorette weekend in Aspen thanks to my GIRLS and @airbnb. Couldn’t ask for a more perfect home base,” she wrote next to the October 25, 2023, post.

The Princess Switch star responded to one comment that read, “Why does she look pregnant to me or like she’s trying to hide a bump,” clapping back, “Not pregnant so y’all can stop.”

During the podcast, Vanessa gave the wise advice, “Don’t make assumptions … in all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies.”

She added, “We deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies, let’s not make assumptions over other women’s bodies as well.”

The Bad Boys for Life actress married professional baseball player Cole, 27, on December 2, 2023, in a destination wedding in Tulum, Mexico. The couple began dating in 2021 and got engaged in February 2023 by the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“It’s the most romantic city in the world. I was very surprised. I dropped a hint that that would be the ideal place, but kind of forgot about it because I didn’t want to have any expectations on the trip. I just wanted to enjoy it for what it was, and he caught me completely off guard,” Vanessa told Vogue about the proposal in December 2023.

During the podcast, Vanessa credited her 2020 split from Austin Butler after a nine-year relationship for helping her ultimately find true love again with Cole.

She said their breakup “catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married.” It pushed her towards “the right person, which I’m so grateful for. Because he’s just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I’ve ever met.”