vanessa hudgens shuts down pregnancy rumors after bump video

Vanessa Hudgens shut down rumors that she’s pregnant with her first child after fans wondered whether or not she was hiding a baby bump underneath the baggy clothing that she wore in videos from her bachelorette party.

“Not pregnant so y’all can stop,” Vanessa, 34, wrote in the comment section of her Tuesday, October 24 Instagram post, along with an eye roll emoji. Her message was in response to a comment that read, “Why does she look pregnant to me or like she’s trying to hide a bump?” Dozens of other commenters also responded to the message with similar takes. However, many fans also jumped to Vanessa’s defense and urged people not to comment on the former Disney star’s body.

Vanessa’s Instagram post featured a video montage from her bachelorette party in Colorado. “The most iconic bachelorette weekend in Aspen thanks to my GIRLS and @airbnb,” she captioned the clip. “Couldn’t ask for a more perfect home base.” She wore various white outfits as she was filmed in different parts of the city throughout the weekend. One video also featured Vanessa popping a bottle of champagne in the kitchen.

The High School Musical alum began dating her fiancé, Cole Tucker, in 2020. She confirmed the relationship in 2021, and revealed that they met on a group meditation over Zoom. “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I just fully slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.’”

Vanessa and Cole, 27, got engaged at the end of 2022, although the news did not break publicly until February. In May, Vanessa revealed that she was struggling with wedding planning. “Finding a venue is tough,” she admitted. “I kind of just want to elope. I really…I’m lost!” In September, she described the process as “mind-blowing,” especially after she saw how “expensive” wedding dresses were. “It’s wild,” she told People. “It’s crazy, the industry of weddings.” The couple has not publicly confirmed their wedding date.

Before meeting Cole, Vanessa was in a relationship with Austin Butler for nearly nine years. News of their split broke at the beginning of 2020, which is when Austin, 32, was in Australia filming Elvis. He has since moved on from the breakup with Kaia Gerber, who he started dating at the end of 2021.