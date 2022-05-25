Vanessa Hudgens and her baseball player boyfriend, Cole Tucker, became one of Hollywood’s cutest yet most low-key couples following the High School Musical alum’s 2020 split from ex Austin Butler. But are the two still together? Fans are curious about the status of their romance as that they haven’t shared any updates in quite a while and Vanessa was photographed with a mystery man in May 2022.

Keep reading to get an update on Vanessa and Cole’s relationship status.

When Did Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Start Dating?

The former Disney Channel star and the Major League Baseball player began dating in late 2020 after meeting “on a Zoom mediation group,” Vanessa told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021.

Two months prior, Cole publicly confirmed their romance to a group of reporters during an MLB spring training session.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool,” he said at the time. “She’s awesome. I love her.”

Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Vanessa and Cole Shared Many Instagram Photos Together

The two made their romance Instagram official in February 2021, as Vanessa shared a photo of them together on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us,” she captioned the image at the time.

After that, the pair shared many more with their Instagram followers throughout 2021. The Tick, Tick … Boom actress even celebrated their anniversary in an Instagram post after one year of dating.

“One year down @cotuck,” Vanessa wrote in December 2021, before adding, “love you.”

That month, the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop shared an adorable birthday tribute for his lady, writing, “You light up my world.”

Vanessa and Cole Haven’t Posted Photos Together in May 2022

Although the lovebirds typically shared their sweet moments together with their fans, they noticeably didn’t include each other in many posts throughout May 2022.

The last time Vanessa and Cole shared pictures together was in April 2022.

“Never get enough,” the Grease: Live star captioned a carousel post that month, just one week before she headed to the 2022 Coachella Music Festival.

Although the two still follow one another on the social media platform, Cole hasn’t updated his account with any new pictures of himself or his girlfriend since April 6.

Vanessa Was Seen With a Mystery Man in May 2022

In May 2022, Vanessa was spotted participating in a fashionable photo shoot in Hollywood alongside another man. The Journey 2: The Mysterious Island actress wore an all-black ensemble, whereas the man donned a sparkling yellow and gold outfit alongside her.

Vanessa also shared the snapshots via her Instagram, in which she identified him as videographer Vince Rossi in her carousel post.

“Always a photo shoot with us lol [sic] @laurajaynenew @vincerossi,” she wrote at the time.