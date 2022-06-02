Living the high life! Vanessa Hudgens is a busy bee in the film industry, but she gets to go home to a modern, artistic Los Angeles house every day. After a long day at work, the Tick, Tick … Boom actress returns to a beautiful house in the scenic hillside neighborhood of Los Feliz.

In an October 2021 video interview with Architectural Digest, Vanessa gave a full tour of her mansion. Various shots from the interior revealed old Hollywood movie posters and celebrities, Nickelodeon and Teen Choice Awards mementos and countless “vintage” books as Vanessa said, including Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.

“This is the living space,” Vanessa began as the camera panned to a bright room with several French double doors, a couch, a TV and a piano. “Got the piano, which doesn’t really get used that often … Wanted it [the room] to feel really French because the land is very French and vibey. There’s olive trees everywhere, so I really wanted to play into that with this space.”

Despite the grandeur of her Georgian colonial property, the High School Musical alum explained that she wanted it to feel “casual and relaxed and cozy.”

Later in the tour, Vanessa described her inspiration behind her “little breakfast nook” area, which featured a restaurant-style couch and table.

“I got this made after a restaurant I’m obsessed with in New York called Maison Premiere,” she explained. “And it just feels like you’re in New Orleans in the ‘20s.”

And in classic showbiz fashion, Vanessa’s home also includes a “powder room” with a picture of Marilyn Monroe.

“Knowing that I wanted it very old school, old Hollywood, I found this wallpaper by House of Hackney,” the former Disney Channel star noted as the camera revealed the pink flower designs. “Of course, since this is [an] old Hollywood home, I had to have Richard Avedon’s portrait of Marilyn Monroe.”

The main bathroom, however, has darker-colored walls, a marble sink surface and a large white bathtub with flower petals in it. Vanessa mentioned that this part of her house is her “favorite.”

“I just really wanted it to be sexy and cave-like,” she added, before admitting she spends “so much time” in the tub.

After showing off other artistic paintings throughout most rooms, the “Sneakernight” singer revealed her scenic backyard. Most of the home’s exterior as well as the yard is covered with ivy, giving off beautiful nature vibes.

“The ivy over this house is one of my favorite things ever because, when do you get a brick house in L.A. that’s covered in ivy?” Vanessa asked before adding that it’s “very rare.”

Scroll down to take a full tour of Vanessa’s unique home!