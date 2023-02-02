Out of our league! Vanessa Hudgens has accrued a massive net worth since her breakout role in Disney Channel’s High School Musical. The actress, who is engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker, has gone on to make a name for herself on and off camera. Keep reading for details on Vanessa’s net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Vanessa Hudgens’ Net Worth?

The Spring Breakers actress is worth an estimated $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Vanessa Is an Actress

Probably best known for her role as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical saga, Vanessa got her big break when she was just a teenager. While it’s unclear how much Vanessa took home from starring in four HSM films, the franchise catapulted her into superstardom and led to many acting opportunities.

She went on to star in such films as Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Bad Boys for Life and Second Act.

Apart from her roles on camera, the California native showcased her talents on stage. In 2010, she landed the role of Mimi in the musical Rent, which was directed by actor Neil Patrick Harris. She later appeared in two live television performances, 2016’s Grease: Live where she starred as Rizzo and 2019’s Rent: Live as Maureen Johnson.

Vanessa Is a Singer

In addition to launching her acting career, High School Musical also allowed Vanessa to show off her vocal abilities. The Princess Switch actress recorded several songs for the film’s soundtrack, including “Breaking Free,” which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the success of the first film, Vanessa launched her own music career with the September 2006 release of her debut album, V.

With hits such as “Come Back to Me” and “Say OK,” V debuted at No. 24 on the US Billboard 200 chart and sold over 30,000 copies in its first week. After Vanessa’s second album, Identified, failed to reach the same success, she decided to step away from singing to focus on her film career.

Vanessa Is a Host

Vanessa’s personality shines through in her film roles, making her transition to hosting seamless. The Thirteen actress has hosted awards shows such as the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, red carpets like the 2022 Oscars Pre-Show and talk shows like Live! With Kelly & Ryan.

In addition to hosting, Vanessa has been a judge on So You Think You Can Dance and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, to name a couple.