This romance is a home run! Vanessa Hudgens and her Major League Baseball star boyfriend Cole Tucker began dating in late 2020, and fans have been able to watch their relationship bloom into true love via social media.

Though Vanessa’s career has been on fire in 2022, hosting Oscars and Met Gala pre-shows, she has kept fans updated on her relationship with Cole through her Instagram page. Even though he’s busy playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Vanessa is crushing it at high profile events as a style icon, the two still find time to meet up for sweet dates.

Vanessa found love again with Cole after spending nine years with fellow actor Austin Butler. The pair surprisingly split in early 2020. The Princess Switch actress ended up meeting the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop in a very pandemic lockdown way later that year.

“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” Vanessa told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it,” she added.

Vanessa revealed the couple’s romance to fans on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Next to an Instagram photo of the pair kissing, the actress wrote, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck,” along with a red heart emoji.

Later that month, Cole confirmed to reporters during an MLB spring training session that not only was Vanessa his girlfriend, but he was in love with her. However, the pro athlete wanted to make sure that her celebrity status didn’t draw any extra attention.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” he revealed. “But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa … ’ I don’t want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline. It is what it is.”

The couple shared so many loved up Instagram photos throughout 2021 that it was clear this romance was on solid ground. The two managed to make their busy schedules in two totally different professions work. Vanessa would fly to watch Cole play, and the couple would have sweet reunions when he had off stretches. Once the MLB season was over for the Pirates, Cole and Vanessa became inseparable.

The Bad Boys for Life actress revealed when the couple’s one-year anniversary date was in a loved-up December 29, 2021, Instagram post. As the pair’s romance moved into 2022, they’re still having just as much fun together and are still wildly in love.

