Vanessa Hudgens Hosts the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet Livestream in Style: Photos of Her Outfit

Hostess with the mostess! Vanessa Hudgens brought her A-game to the 2022 Met Gala with her dazzling outfit while hosting the Vogue red carpet livestream.

The High School Musical alum, 33, wore a black sheer Moschino dress. Her take on the theme, “In America: An Anthology Of Fashion,” was incorporated by the puff shoulders, giving a pure witch vibe.

As Vogue’s Met Gala live stream cohost alongside La La Anthony and Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, the actress knew how to bring her best fashion practices to the table for the biggest night in fashion.

Although Vanessa has not attended the Met Gala since her first and only year in 2015, she has become quite the red carpet stunner, so there was no question she’d shine on the Met steps during interviews with the star-filled list of attendees.

The singer shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek for the big night on her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 2. “You guys. Today is the day at the Met Gala!” she said while showing off her ear-piece. “As you can see, I am on the hosting duties. See ya, I’m so excited!”

The Cali Water cofounder celebrated the Met Gala early by attending Anna’s pre-Met Gala party on Sunday, May 1. Vanessa arrived in an elegant, yet sexy, black Oscar de la Renta dress with a sheer front panel with a silver design. Other celebrities like Blake Lively, James Corden and Kacey Musgraves were also in attendance for the pre-party for fashion’s biggest night.

She completed the look with her bouncy and natural curls that are truly to die for. The Princess Switch star shared the look on Instagram, giving fans a little tease. “Pre Met Gala tings. So excited for tomorrow,” she captioned her May 1 Instagram photo series.

Vanessa last attended the Met Gala in 2015. The theme was “China: Through the Looking Glass,” and the Spring Breakers actress kept her outfit subtle while incorporating red and white colors to her gown, just like most of the attendees that year.

She arrived in a red H&M strapless ballgown with black rhinestones placed around the ensemble. Vanessa also wore a short black birdcage veil that stopped just shy of her eyes.

