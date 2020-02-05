Actress Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend of nine years, Austin Butler, split in early January but sources tell Life & Style exclusively that she still “hasn’t fully gotten over her ex.” Although she was recently spotted on a date with NBA star Kyle Kuzma, her feelings for Austin “aren’t going to disappear overnight.”

“Vanessa’s become extremely close to Kyle and they’ve already been on a string of dates, but friends are questioning whether she’s using him to make Austin jealous!” the source dished about Vanessa’s feelings. The 31-year-old and the athlete, 24, were spotted out to dinner together in Brooklyn, enjoying wine and laughing at Lilia restaurant … just one week after the actress’ breakup.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

It seems as though the starlet is hesitant to let herself detach from her storied past with the Separated at Birth actor. “Vanessa jumped into a relationship with Kyle straight after the split, but still talks about Austin A LOT and secretly checks his Instagram account to see what he’s up to,” the insider revealed.

“That’s not to say she’s not into Kyle. She is,” the source assured, but it looks like it might take a little time for her to fully recover from the bombshell split.

Shutterstock (2)

The alleged new couple sparked romance rumors when they followed each other on Instagram at the beginning of January. Since then, they’ve had some cute back and forth in comments on the social media platform — but their date night in NYC certainly got fans and followers the most curious about the nature of their connection.

Either way, we know Vanessa knows how to do right by her partners. The Bad Boys For Life actress spoke with Life & Style exclusively about what makes a relationship work and, needless to say, she had a smart answer. “Communication, trust and patience,” she said back in August 2019. Considering she and her former flame made it a solid nine years, we’d take that advice for sure.

It looks like wherever her heart lies, Vanessa has it on lock!

