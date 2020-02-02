Again?! Ashley Tisdale commented on Austin Butler‘s first Instagram post since his split with her BFF, Vanessa Hudgens — and needless to say, we’re shook at how the blonde beauty seemingly has no bad blood with her friend’s ex.

The 34-year-old commented three fire emojis on the editorial photo of Austin, 28, posing for Prada on February 1. And, believe it or not, this wouldn’t be the first time the High School Musical alum has supported the 31-year-old’s ex-boyfriend since it was revealed the couple split on January 14 after nine years together.

Instagram

In fact, Ashley shouted out Austin days later during the 2020 SAG Awards on January 19. “That moment when Brad Pitt is accepting his award and mentions your friend Austin Butler,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories regarding the legendary actor’s speech after winning Best Supporting Actor in a Movie. “I’m like I’ve known him since he was 15! Proud friend.”

Needless to say, fans and followers everywhere were totally shocked when Austin and Vanessa split — and so were we. The brunette beauty spoke with Life & Style exclusively about her relationship back in August 2019, and it definitely seemed as though the couple planned on going the distance.

Vanessa told LS that the key to making their (and any) relationship work boiled down to three key things. “Communication, trust and patience,” she said. The Switched at Birth actor has also touched on the subject and made it clear that treasuring your partner is the way to go.

“I think you just have to — it’s important to put that other person first,” he told ET back in 2015. “If you’re constantly looking for ways that you can make them happy, and they’re constantly looking for ways that they can make you happy, then you kind of lift each other up as much as possible and you can’t go wrong.”

Austin even publicly gushed about the starlet as recently as July 2019. “It’s hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me. I am so inspired by her every day and I just love her to my core,” he told E! News at the Once Upon a Time premiere.

Naturally, we’re glad to see Ash getting along with her pal’s ex! Let’s hope it stays that way.