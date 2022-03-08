Stunner! Vanessa Hudgens has been making Paris Fashion Week her own personal runway, with a series of super sexy outfits she’s worn to attend a variety of shows. From a see-through dress to a bra top with a blazer, the actress’ style has been sizzling.

It seemed as if there was no way she would be able to top her first look of PFW, when she wore a sheer mini shirtdress to attend Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 collection on March 6. The lace lilac frock was see-through, and Vanessa made it even more daring by going braless.

Strategically placed patches of lace on the center of her chest helped protect the Princess Switch star from having a NSFW look. She wore purple hot pants under the dress, which featured an ultra-short skirt that showcased Vanessa’s gorgeous, toned legs. She bucked the theme of the Valentino all-monochrome hot pink show by attending in purple.

Vanessa then pushed the fashion envelope even further with the red minidress she wore to attend the Giambattista Valli showing the following day. The Bad Boys for Life actress’ frock had a plunging neckline and a large cut-out midsection from her waist to her lower breasts.

As a result, the dress showed off plenty of underboob, which has become the hot new trend for the design house. Olivia Culpo wore a white gown with a top featuring the same effect thanks to a large chest cut-out to attend the same Valli show. Both ladies’ tops were held together by a small strip of fabric that connected either side of their dresses just above the bare, open panels.

Vanessa kept up her sexy chic style on March 8 as she attended the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 Paris Fashion Week show. She wore a plunging blue bra top that she paired with the brand’s thigh-length black pocket shorts with an elastic waistband. Vanessa flaunted her taut and toned abs in the mismatched outfit and her chunky black platform heels showcased her enviable long legs.

The Spring Breakers starlet added an oversized gray blazer with a neat dark plaid pattern over her sexy bra top. It had a throwback look featuring padded shoulders and Vanessa totally worked her outfit for photographers before heading into the Miu Miu show. We can’t wait to see what Vanessa’s next PFW look brings!

