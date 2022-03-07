Sheer sensation! Vanessa Hudgens sure knows how to command attention, even on a red carpet surrounded by other top stars. The actress attended the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday, March 6, by going braless in a see-through lilac mini shirtdress with only purple hot pants underneath.

Vanessa, 33, sizzled in the stunning lace dress with purple sequin detailing. The nude skin of her chest was visible though the fabric, with patches of lace strategically falling over the center of her breasts to keep her nipples from being exposed. The outfit was a walking wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, but Vanessa made it work, looking so sexy yet so fashionable.

Other than the outline of her breasts showing, the rest of the frock was more conservative. It featured a buttoned up neck with wide collar and long sleeves reached past her hands and sat even with the hemline of the frock’s short skirt. A belted waistline showed off Vanessa’s trim figure, while the high-waisted purple hot pants provided more modesty than an underwear-style bottom would. The skirt fell to Vanessa’s upper high, showing off her incredible toned legs.

The Princess Switch star was one of the few celebrity guests to not appear wearing hot pink, as the entire Valentino Fall/Winter show featured only that one color in every design. Maison Valentino’s Instagram page described single-hued show by writing, “Pink is the color of love, community, energy and freedom,” next to a photo of brand ambassador, Zendaya, wearing a hot pink pantsuit. The caption continued, “@zendaya gives us an exclusive look at the rose-colored, monochrome world of the Maison’s latest collection, revealed today in Paris.”

Even the carpet and step and repeat wall for celebrities at the event were monochrome hot pink, which made Vanessa’s choice of wearing a soft lilac color stand out and be noticed … along with the fact that her top was completely sheer and braless!

The Bad Boys for Life actress has made it known in the past that she does not like wearing bras. “Free the nipple! Bras are uncomfortable,” she told the Glamour U.K. in December 2021. She added, “If you feel more comfortable and ready to take on the world in a bra, then by all means wear one. But for me personally, they’re just not comfortable. I don’t want to feel restricted.”

Scroll down for photos of Vanessa in her sexy see-through dress during Paris Fashion Week.