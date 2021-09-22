Did Vanessa Hudgens get plastic surgery? Fans seem to think so! The former High School Musical actress is sparking major speculation that she went under the knife after sharing photos from Rihanna‘s upcoming Savage X Fenty show.

“@badgalriri did it again. Another [fire] savagexfenty show. And this time … I get to play,” Vanessa, 32, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 21. In the photo, the Disney Channel alum is posing with Aladdin actor Mena Massoud while wearing a white bra, underwear and sarong. Vanessa also shared the new Savage X Fenty campaign video.

Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

While her followers no doubt thought Vanessa looked fantastic, a lot of the comments pointed out her noticeably larger breasts. “Where did those come from?” one user commented. “Did she get implants? Not hating, just asking,” another inquired. “I think it’s her second set. A lot bigger than last time,” someone replied.

To date, Vanessa has never commented on getting plastic surgery. However, the Salinas, California, native isn’t against it! “I heard you saying that turning 30, you don’t want to have to start thinking about surgery. That’s kind of sad to me, that you’re so young and have to consider that,” an Us Weekly reporter said to Vanessa during a December 2018 interview, noting that her comment was in regard to the movie industry.

“It’s not just my industry, it’s in the world right now, girl. That is America. That is the social landscape that we’re in. But if you look at ancient cultures, different cultures all over the world, the ways that we make ourselves feel beautiful are different,” Vanessa replied. “Some cultures put giant plates in their lip, other cultures shove bones through their noses and right now the way that America perceives beauty at times is related to plastic surgery.”

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing, [but] I don’t think it’s necessarily for me at this point of my life,” the “Say OK” singer added, before detailing how she takes her care of herself — mind, body and soul! “I’m like a yogi of 16 years now. So, I’ve always been about self-reflection,” Vanessa said. “I think it’s so important for your mental health as well as your physical health, and it’s just really important to show yourself love and compassion.”