celebrity bridesmaids stars who stood by non famous friends

Celebrity Bridesmaids! Margot Robbie, Lady Gaga and More Who Stood by Their Non-Famous Friends

May 10, 2024 10:06 am·
By Jennifer Lenhart
Even the biggest stars in the world have non-famous friends! These ladies have proven to be the ultimate supporters by serving as bridesmaids in their pals’ weddings over the years.

From Lady Gaga matching her pink hair to her dress in 2019 to Margot Robbie standing by her bestie’s side in Australia, these stars all slayed the role of bridesmaid.

