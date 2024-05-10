Shortly after Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy news on May 9, 2024, fans noticed that Selena Gomez’s Instagram comments were disabled. Did she limit who could comment on her page because of the baby announcement?

Did Selena Gomez Disable Instagram Comments Amid Justin and Hailey’s Baby Announcement?

Selena’s decision to disable her comments had nothing to do with Justin and Hailey’s pregnancy reveal. In fact, she had opened up about her decision to limit who could comment on her page days before the baby news broke.

“I disabled all my comments on my photos on Instagram for only my friends,” Selena explained on the May 2, 2024, episode of Today. “So I think I’ve created boundaries to help me. Obviously people fussed about it. They fuss about everything.” She also admitted to feeling “empowered” by her decision.

Although Selena is the most-followed person on Instagram, she has been open about her difficult relationship with social media. The “Love On” singer has deleted her social media accounts many times over the years and often removes the apps from her phone, even when she’s active with posting.

In a 2022 interview, she said, “I haven’t been on the internet in four-and-a-half years. It has changed my life completely. I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people.”

Is Justin Bieber Having a Baby?

Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in September 2018, announced that they were expecting their first child via Instagram. They shared the news by posting videos and photos from a vow renewal ceremony, where Hailey’s baby bump was on display. She wore a gorgeous white dress that hugged her midsection.

After the news broke, it was confirmed that the model was more than six months along in her pregnancy already, which means the baby is due during summer 2024.

What Happened Between Selena Gomez and Justin and Hailey Bieber?

Before Justin settled down with Hailey, he dated Selena on-and-off from 2010 until 2018. The pair’s romance was rocky and filled with ups and downs over the years. During one of their breaks, Justin briefly dated Hailey at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016.

Shortly after Justin and Selena’s split in March 2018, he rekindled his relationship with Hailey. They got engaged that summer and tied the knot just weeks later. Selena seemingly sang about this time in her life on the song “Lose You to Love Me” in 2019, with lyrics like, “In two months you replaced us,” and, “I needed to lose you to find me.”

Getty

“It’s a song saying I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that,” she admitted. “It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over. I felt like this was a great way to say, you know, it’s done and I understand that and I respect that.”

Despite Selena revealing that she was at peace with how everything worked out, fans continued to pit her and Hailey against each other. The Rhode founder finally addressed the situation during an October 2022 interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where she insisted that there was no bad blood. She also shut down fan speculation that Justin ever cheated on Selena with her.

“It’s all respect. It’s all love,” Hailey insisted. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine. That brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is.” The women even posed for photos together at an event that fall.

However, at the beginning of February 2023, fans accused Hailey of mocking Selena on social media in a TikTok with Kylie Jenner. Then, Selena was accused of throwing shade back at Hailey in a social media post of her own.

That March, the Only Murders in the Building star addressed the situation. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she posted on her Instagram Story. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey responded with a post of her own, adding, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful.”