Bryan Olesen has years of experience in the music industry and is hoping for it to all come full circle on season 25 of The Voice. The Christian rocker is one of five finalists on the show and will sing for viewer votes during part one of the finale on May 20, 2024.

Who Is The Voice’s Bryan Olesen?

Bryan is a singer and musician from Connecticut. He competed on season 25 of The Voice as a member of John Legend’s team.

John, Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay all turned around for Bryan during the blind auditions and he picked the “All of Me” singer as his coach. During the battle rounds, John chose to give Bryan the “playoff pass,” which meant he was able to bypass the knockout round of the competition.

When viewer voting began, Bryan made it to the semifinals. He was in the bottom five based on votes but moved onto the finals thanks to his instant save performance.

Bryan is one of the founding members of the Christian rock band VOTA, which was previously known as Casting Pearls. He was also a member of the band Newsboys from February 2004 until January 2006, serving as the group’s lead guitarist and background vocalist.

Since Bryan was one of the older contestants on the show – he was 50 when the season aired – he was happy to find validation amid the competition. “I do feel in general our culture celebrates youth and beauty, and to be in this season of my life and to be affirmed … I still need it at my age,” he told Parade. “Just to get that encouragement from John as a coach and the other performers … it’s wonderful.”

Why Did Bryan Olesen Leave Newsboys?

Bryan was initially brought into Newsboys to replace guitarist Jody Davis, whose daughter was sick. He remained with the group for nearly two years before departing to focus on his band VOTA (previously known as Casting Pearls).

Trae Patton/NBC

Is The Voice’s Bryan Olesen Married?

Bryan has been married to his wife, Jennifer Hines, since 1997.

Does Bryan Olesen Have Kids?

Bryan and Jennifer have three children together: Daughter Jadyn, born in 2001, and two sons, Myles and Liam, born in 2002 and 2004, respectively.

During Bryan’s blind audition, Jadyn was watching his performance from the wings. The coaches asked her to join him on stage and they sang together, harmonizing on a rendition of “Put Your Records On.”