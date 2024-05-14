Nathan Chester is one of the frontrunners on season 25 of The Voice. After the rising star’s top 9 performance, fans want to know more about his career and history.

Who Is The Voice’s Nathan Chester?

Nathan Chester is a professional singer from Chicago. He now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and makes a living performing on cruise ships. He is also a contestant on season 25 of The Voice.

The Chicago native earned a spot on John Legend’s team after the blind auditions. He got chair turns from John and Dan + Shay, but chose the “All of Me” singer as his coach.

After advancing to the live shows by winning in the battle round and knockout round, Nathan proved he was a fan-favorite, as he continued to get viewer votes to move on in the competition. He performed in the semifinals (top 9) during the May 13, 2024, episode.

In his Instagram bio, Nathan says he is a “singer, songwriter, actor and wantrepreneur,” which means he is aspiring to start his own business amid his work as an artist. He and his girlfriend hope to “expand their business by creating multiple shows tailored for cruise lines,” according to Nathan’s NBC bio.

Nathan attended Oak Park and River Forest High School in Illinois and was in the musical theater department and choir, his music teacher confirmed to The Wednesday Journal. “He works harder and learns faster than almost any other student I have ever directed,” Nathan’s teacher gushed. “He is a phenomenal singer, dancer and actor.”

After high school, Nathan went to Waldorf University and pursued a musical theater degree, while also auditioning for theater productions in hopes of landing on Broadway.

He had previously auditioned for The Voice in 2011. Although he didn’t make it to the blind auditions, he connected with a contestant from season 21 of the show years later and was put in contact with a producer, which led to his season 25 audition.

The Voice’s Nathan Chester’s Girlfriend

Nathan is in a relationship with fellow aspiring singer Emily Viancourt. The two met while working on the same cruise ship. After they reunited on another cruise two years later, they started dating, Nathan’s bio reveals.

Emily also lives in Nashville and works as a singer and actor. She and Nathan run Em&N Productions, a production company that books gigs for cruises, yachts and backyard parties. They have been working to book artists from The Voice to help them maintain their careers after the show.

nathan_chesterr/Instagram

“Oftentimes with those shows, people don’t know what to do afterwards,” Nathan explained. “They have the show, they have all this momentum, and fast-forward five years, and some don’t know how to transition into performing professionally.”

Emily has been extremely supportive of Nathan’s journey on The Voice and often gushes about his performances on Instagram, while also urging her followers to vote for him.

The Voice’s Nathan Chester’s Family

Nathan’s NBC bio reveals that he was mostly raised by a single mother beginning when he was 3 years old.

“[He] didn’t see much of his father as he grew up,” the bio says. “Despite the sporadic presence of his father in his life and the delayed introduction to his half-siblings on his father’s side, Nathan has worked extremely hard to maintain connections with his entire family.”

He also credits his brother Michael with sparking his interest in guitar and singing.