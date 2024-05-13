Asher HaVon is a force to be reckoned with on season 25 of The Voice! The powerhouse singer has been impressive all season long, earning himself a place in the top 9. Who is this talented artist?

Who Is The Voice’s Asher HaVon?

Asher HaVon is a talented singer who is competing on season 25 of The Voice. He chose Reba McEntire as his coach after getting chair turns from her, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay during the blind auditions.

Reba kept Asher on her team throughout the battle and knockout rounds, which earned him a spot in the playoffs. He advanced to the quarterfinals, where the public’s vote helped him land in the semifinals (top 9).

Asher is from Selma, Alabama, and has been singing since he was a child. His music is a blend of pop, R&B and soul, and he credits his mother with pushing him to pursue music. In addition to singing, Asher is also a songwriter and has spent years perfecting his craft.

Asher HaVon Performed for President Barack Obama

When President Barack Obama made an appearance in Selma in 2015 to acknowledge the 50th anniversary of the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Asher auditioned for the choir that performed at the event.

“The choir director was so blown away by Asher that Asher led the choir that day, performing in front of 200,000 people,” the singer’s NBC bio says.

“I thought somebody was playing with me,” Asher told The Selma Times Journal. “Singing in front of President Obama is a big deal in our culture. I was nervous until I got on the stage.” This helped kick start his career.

Asher HaVon’s Relationship With His Father

Asher previously had a strained relationship with his father but said they grew closer after his performance at the Selma anniversary march in 2015.

“[It] was a turning point for his relationship with his father, whom he’s always had a complicated relationship with,” Asher’s NBC bio reveals. “A couple of years ago, his father survived a car accident and their relationship grew even stronger. They now talk regularly and he supports Asher’s music.”

Asher HaVon on Social Media

Asher has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram with the handle “@asherohavon.” He’s also popular on TikTok with the same handle, boasting nearly 100,000 followers.

The musician often posts videos of himself singing and has shared behind-the-scenes looks at his time on The Voice too.