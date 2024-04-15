who is karen waldrup the voice season 25 contestant

Karen Waldrup is showing off her singing talents as a contestant on season 25 of The Voice. Who is the Louisiana native and country singer?

Who Is Karen Waldrup on ‘The Voice’?

Karen is a country music singer who lives in Nashville, Tennessee. She is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, and is a full-time singer and songwriter.

In 2018, Karen released her debut album Justified, which was followed by the EP Kendall Country Road in 2023. She is an official BMI songwriter and a member of the Grammys Recording Academy and Country Music Association. Karen has also toured all over the world and has performed in 15 countries.

The rising country star started singing as a child and began playing guitar when she was 16. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and moved to Nashville to pursue her music career in 2008.

karenwaldrupmusic/Instagram

Karen appeared on Bravo’s Platinum Hit in 2011. She was eliminated during week 3 and came in 10th place. The show, which was hosted by Kara DioGuardi and Jewel, required contestants to write and perform songs from varying genres.

Karen Waldrup on Season 25 of ‘The Voice’

For her blind audition on The Voice, Karen sang Jo Dee Messina’s song “Bye Bye.” Dan + Shay turned around almost immediately and used their one block to prevent Reba McEntire from getting Karen on her team. John Legend and Chance the Rapper did not turn around, so Dan + Shay became Karen’s coaches.

During the battle rounds, Karen sang one of the duo’s own songs called “Save Me the Trouble.” They picked her as the winner against Ryan Argast. Karen will sing again during the knockout round on the April 15, 2024, episode.

Who Has Karen Waldrup Opened For?

During her career as a singer, Karen has shared the stage with many notable names. She has opened for Rodney Atkins, Carrie Underwood, Hank Williams Jr., Sara Evans and Terri Clark, to name a few.

Karen Waldrup’s Charity Work

In addition to working as a musician, Karen is also passionate about charity work. She has performed at events for The Manifest Foundation, Heroes in the Zone and the Golf Tournament Benefit of Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

Does The Voice’s Karen Waldrup Have a Boyfriend?

Karen celebrated her three-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Cody, in September 2023.

“Happy 3 year anniversary Cody!” she wrote on Instagram. “True love is so worth waiting for. No matter how long it takes to find. I owe it to my Mom for encouraging me to wait for it.”