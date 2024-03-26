Things are heating up during the battle rounds on season 25 of The Voice. This portion of the competition will conclude on the March 26, 2024, episode, where one of the season’s most buzzed-about artists, Mafe, will perform.

Who Is Mafe on ‘The Voice’?

Mafe is a singer and contestant on season 25 of The Voice. Her blind audition aired during the March 5, 2024, episode and featured her singing in Spanish.

Mafe’s performance of “Bésame Mucho” by Consuelo Velázquez earned her chair turns from all four coaches: John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire.

Before coming on the show, Mafe received an associate’s degree in music performance and jazz. After finishing school, she took a year off while figuring out her future in the music industry. She then began working two jobs to fund her career as an artist and her public Instagram page features several singing videos.

mafemmusic/Instagram

Who Did Mafe Choose as Her Coach on ‘The Voice’?

While all of the coaches did their best to convince Mafe to join their teams, it was John who was ultimately successful. However, he had some help from Chance. “That was thrilling, honestly,” John gushed. “For you to be so young and sound so seasoned, it was magical. You sang with feeling, emotion. I’ve collaborated with quite a few Spanish artists – Sebastián Yatra and Juanes – and I just feel like we could have a lot of fun working on music together.”

When Chance heard that pitch, he knew John was the right man for the job. “I normally would never do this,” he admitted. “I really, really, really want you on my team but I think you would do exceptionally well if you were on John’s team. I’m just being honest.”

Where Is The Voice’s Mafe From?

Mafe was born and raised in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. She was 15 years old when her family decided to relocate to Miami in 2017.

While the transition was admittedly difficult, Mafe found comfort in choir class, which “provided a sense of belonging and helped her overcome language barriers,” according to her NBC bio.

Although Mafe is now settled into life in the United States, she said that fleeing her home country was not easy. She specifically chose her blind audition song because she was able to relate to it based on this past experience.

“This song talks about kissing someone as if it’s your last time seeing them and that’s my story too,” she explained. “Saying goodbye to our family and friends and kissing them as if there was no tomorrow because you didn’t really know when you’d see them again.”

How Old Is Mafe on ‘The Voice’?

Mafe was 22 years old when she auditioned for The Voice. She celebrates her birthday in April.