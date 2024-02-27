Things are heating up on season 25 of The Voice thanks to a blind audition performance from Maddi Jane. In a preview for the February 27, 2024, episode, all four coaches turned around for the rising star. Fans want to know more about the singer and rapper who’s hoping to win the singing competition show.

Who is The Voice’s Maddi Jane?

Maddi is from Chicago, Illinois, and was born on September 6, 1998. She was 24 years old when she auditioned for The Voice.

Not only is Maddi a talented singer, but she’s also a skilled rapper. She showed off both sides of her voice during her blind audition on The Voice by performing “Escapism” by RAYE featuring 070 Shake.

The artist has a YouTube page with more than 1.5 million subscribers. In addition to posting covers of popular songs, including “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, Maddi also shares original demos and performances of original songs on her page.

Who Is ‘The Voice’ Contestant Maddi Jane’s Boyfriend?

Maddi is dating Julian Gonzalez, who goes by the stage name JVJUE. Like Maddi, JVJUE is an artist. He also works as a music producer.

maddijanemusic/Instagram

In a February 2024 Instagram tribute, Maddi revealed that she had been dating the musician for more than a year. “I love watching us evolve,” she gushed. “I’ve never grown alongside someone else in this many ways. Thank you for riding the waves of this crazy life with me for the past 1 1/2 years. You’re my bean, my shining star, such a good leader, and instrument of peace in so many peoples [sic] lives. I can’t wait to watch what God has in store for you in this upcoming season.”

The couple started dating in September 2022, as Maddi celebrated their one-year anniversary with an Instagram post on September 20, 2023.

Maddi Jane Is an Actress

In addition to singing, Maddi has also dabbled in some acting. Her acting credits include 2017’s Apple of My Eye, which she appeared in alongside Amy Smart, Pizza & Karaoke, Makin’ It!, Miracle in East Texas and Killian & the Comeback Kids.

The Chicago native also made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The former talk show host discovered her when Maddi was just 11 years old.

What Happened to Maddi Jane on ‘The Voice’?

Maddi began her blind audition by rapping and initially had the coaches a bit puzzled. Once she transitioned into her powerful singing voice, though, all of the celebrity mentors turned around. Chance the Rapper and John Legend were the first two to push their buttons, followed by Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay.

“That was so fun to listen to and then, when I turned around, so fun to actually watch you perform,” John gushed. “You’re a star.” Dan Smyers added, “You were working the stage. You were working the whole crowd. The rap stuff was super in the pocket and then you opened up your voice and the notes were perfect.”

While all the coaches gave their plea for why Maddi should pick them, she could only choose one. Her decision will be revealed during the February 27, 2024, episode.